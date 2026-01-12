The Ambriola Company issues nationwide recall of select cheese products due to Listeria outbreak

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (WXYZ) — Select cheese products from the Ambriola Company are being recalled after routine testing from the Federal Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of Listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported to date, but customers who experience short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea are asked to contact their healthcare provider.

The following products have been recalled:



Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated 4 oz. cup (expiration dates 05/03/26, 05/10/26, 05/17/26)

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 8 oz. cup (expiration dates 04/06/26, 04/11/26, 04/12/26, 04/15/26, 04/17/26

05/05/26, 05/06/26, 05/07/26, 05/10/26)

05/05/26, 05/06/26, 05/07/26, 05/10/26) Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano 6 oz. cup (expiration dates 03/04/26, 03/12/2026)

Member’s Mark Pecorino Romano 1.5 lb. Bag (expiration dates 03/25/26, 03/30/26, 04/05/26)

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano (expiration dates 03/04/26, 03/06/26, 03/11/26, 03/13/26)

Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano (expiration dates 02/28/26, 03/04/26, 03/11/26)

Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano (expiration date 03/11/26)

Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag (expiration dates 03/03/26, 03/12/26)

Production has been suspended for all of these products. For more information, you can contact Ambriola at 1-800-962-8224, Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST.