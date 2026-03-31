The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre announces 2026 summer concert series

With warmer weather on the horizon, the Aretha Franklin Amphitheate in Detroit has announced its 2026 summer concert season.

The schedule includes a mix of national touring artists, performers, special music series and more.

“Each season at The Aretha is about creating moments that bring people together through music,” said Shahida Mausi, President of The Right Productions. “Detroit’s musical heritage is rich and vibrant, and we are proud to present a season that reflects the diversity and spirit of this city while providing unforgettable live performances along the riverfront.”

While the box office opens on Friday, April 2, fans can purchase tickets to shows online now.

Shows on sale now include:



Boney James – June 10

Maysa – June 17

Juvenile "The Desk Experience" - June 20

RSVP (Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V & Pleasure P) – June 26

Eric Roberson & Goapele – July 1

Melanie Fiona – July 8

Kelly Price – July 15

Jonathan Butler & Keiko Matsui – July 22

Charlie Wilson with Evelyn "Champagne" King Mary Jane Girls ft. Val Young – July 25

PJ Morton – July 29

Jefferson Starship: Runaway Tour with special guests Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, and Orleans– July 31

Damien Escobar- August 5

Robert Glasper – August 12

Kindred The Family Soul – August 19

Hiroshima- August 26

Return of the Legends, Scarface - September 5

Return of the Legends, Too $hort - September 6

Wednesday Night Jazz Series

The Wednesday Night Jazzy Series also returns June 10, with midweek concerts with jazz, R&B and soul artists.