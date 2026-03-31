The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre announces 2026 summer concert series

With warmer weather on the horizon, the Aretha Franklin Amphitheate in Detroit has announced its 2026 summer concert season.
The schedule includes a mix of national touring artists, performers, special music series and more.
“Each season at The Aretha is about creating moments that bring people together through music,” said Shahida Mausi, President of The Right Productions. “Detroit’s musical heritage is rich and vibrant, and we are proud to present a season that reflects the diversity and spirit of this city while providing unforgettable live performances along the riverfront.”
While the box office opens on Friday, April 2, fans can purchase tickets to shows online now.
Shows on sale now include:
- Boney James – June 10
- Maysa – June 17
- Juvenile "The Desk Experience" - June 20
- RSVP (Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V & Pleasure P) – June 26
- Eric Roberson & Goapele – July 1
- Melanie Fiona – July 8
- Kelly Price – July 15
- Jonathan Butler & Keiko Matsui – July 22
- Charlie Wilson with Evelyn "Champagne" King Mary Jane Girls ft. Val Young – July 25
- PJ Morton – July 29
- Jefferson Starship: Runaway Tour with special guests Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, and Orleans– July 31
- Damien Escobar- August 5
- Robert Glasper – August 12
- Kindred The Family Soul – August 19
- Hiroshima- August 26
- Return of the Legends, Scarface - September 5
- Return of the Legends, Too $hort - September 6
Wednesday Night Jazz Series
The Wednesday Night Jazzy Series also returns June 10, with midweek concerts with jazz, R&B and soul artists.