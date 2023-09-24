The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the US without a US visa

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is poised to allow Israeli citizens to travel to the United States without a U.S. visa.

That move is coming despite ongoing U.S. concerns about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinian Americans. U.S. officials say an announcement of Israel's entry into the Visa Waiver Program is planned for late in the week, just before the end of the federal budget year on Saturday.

That's the deadline for Israel's admission without having to requalify for eligibility next year.

The Department of Homeland Security administers the program. It currently allows citizens of 40 mostly European and Asian countries to travel to the U.S. for three months without visas.