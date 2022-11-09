'The Book of Mormon' returning to Detroit for one week in March

The Tony Award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon" will perform for one week at The Fisher Theatre in Detroit next year.

According to Broadway in Detroit, the national tour of the music will play from March 14-19 in Detroit.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. an can be purchased on Ticketmaster, the Broadway in Detroit website, by phone at 800-982-2787 or at the Fisher Theatre box office.

The show features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez,and is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw.

Performance times for THE BOOK OF MORMON appearing March 14 - 19, 2023, at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48202: