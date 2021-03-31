The coldest Tigers Opening Day in 31 years

Talk about a chilly start to the season! After spending most of Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s, Metro Detroit may not even reach the 40s by Thursday afternoon. The timing of this chilly setback is expected to bring the coldest opening day in 31 years and you'll have to go all the way back to April 12th, 1990 where we saw a high temp of 39 and a low of 24.

Only Temporary

In true Michigan fashion just "wait 5 minutes and the weather will change." This weekend is looking pretty good with temps back in the 60s with sunshine. So if your tickets to Comerica Park are for the weekend, you'll be in good shape.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

