The damage and clean-up efforts in Perry following Fridays EF-1 tornado

PERRY — It's confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down Friday at 7:51 p.m. in Perry, Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down along Beardslee Road, 3 miles West of Perry and winds reached 95 mph.

It's not hard to believe when you see the magnitude of the damage.

Lisa Kittle was standing by her window when it happened. She told us, "It was crazy! To see a trampoline go up in the air from you kitchen window."

Charles Johnson was in his basement and said, "One tree at a time would block a window and it got darker and darker and then it got quiet."

When the neighbors came outside minutes later, their neighborhood looked completely different.

"The massive pile of trees that were around the houses, you could barely see the house," said Johnson.

The tornado uprooted huge trees around Perry.

It damaged houses, businesses, and cars, but thankfully no injuries have been reported, just many acts of service.

On Saturday Kittle shared, "It was so awesome, this guy he owns a tree service, he came out and said to the mayor, 'What can I do to help?'"

The owners of Brent's Pizza in Downtown Perry tell our team that they were worried the power outages would ruin thousands of dollars of their pizza ingredients.

When co-owner Kathleen Woolford realized they didn't; "I just kind of feel like God put on my heart that I should give it away because we didn’t end up having to throw it away. We just started going to random people and saying, 'Hey are you hungry? We have food, let us feed you.’ By the time it was done I think we fed around 138 meals."

Our team has also been told that Kodets Hardware grilled free food for people Saturday and Meijer donnated a semi full of waterbottles.

Once again, a community coming together in the face of terror.

"I have over the years, at my age, lost faith in humanity," said neighbor Nicole Locke. "But I really did gain it back."