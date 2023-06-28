The dangers of poor air quality, what you can do to stay safe

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The smoke issue has not gone away. We talked about it earlier this month, but we are among the Midwest cities that are continuing to have a major issue with the air quality.

WXYZ Poor air quality in Detroit, Michigan (June 28, 2023)

First, let me explain what is causing this health alert.

The wildfire smoke is made up of microscopic particles that contain things like acids, chemicals, metals, soil and dust from whatever is burning.

These particles are harmful when they are inhaled into the lungs and bloodstream. It can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, coughing, shortness of breath, increased heart rate, and many other immediate health issues.

The smoke can also aggravate chronic heart and lung conditions, increase the risk of stroke and heart attack, damage vital organs, and shorten a person’s lifespan.

In fact, research shows smoke from wildfires is 10 times more hazardous to people than pollution from other sources. And, the air quality can be affected thousands of miles away from the actual fire.

Also, keep in mind, the wildfire smoke is bad for everyone. Even people who are otherwise healthy.

The number one thing you can do is stay inside. Keep your windows and doors closed and avoid any outdoor activities. I know that’s difficult, because it is summertime and everyone wants to go outside and enjoy the weather. Especially, kids. But, this is a very serious health alert. Even your pets can be affected. So bring them inside as well.

WXYZ Poor air quality in Detroit, Michigan (June 28, 2023)

Other things you can do to protect yourself include:



Consider buying an air purifier.

Make sure you have good quality, clean air filters installed in your HVAC system.

Avoid creating indoor pollution that comes from smoking, vacuuming, frying foods, or burning candles.

If you must go outside, wear a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask, and don’t stay out too long.

And, stay up-to-date on the current air quality levels so that you are aware of the risks.

The people most at risk of getting very ill include children, senior citizens, outdoor workers, pregnant women, and anyone with heart or lung conditions.

But again, this level of poor air quality that we are experiencing is dangerous for everyone. So, take it very seriously. Protect yourself and your family by knowing the risks and preparing for it.