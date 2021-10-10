Watch
News

Actions

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra leads drive to collect instruments for students

Posted at 1:20 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 13:20:08-04

DETROIT, MI (AP) — The Detroit Symphony Orchestra, community groups and local businesses are hoping to collect 2,500 new and used instruments for kindergarten through 12th grade students in Detroit.

The effort runs through the end of October and supports its Detroit Harmony program, the DSO said.

Used instruments collected will be refurbished before going to students.

Michigan State University’s Spartan Marching Band and the University of Michigan’s Michigan Marching Band are joining the effort.

Detroit Harmony is being built through a citywide collaboration with music educators, performing artists, Detroit residents, civic leaders, and non-profit music education providers, according to the DSO.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!