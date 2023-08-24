The Detroit Zoo welcomes 4 gorillas to the Great Apes of Harambee habitat

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo has announced the arrival of four gorillas — Nayembi, Mshindi, Tulivu and Bandia at the zoo’s Great Apes of Harambee habitat.

Living together as a troop since 2019, Mshindi, Tulivu and Bandia previously lived at the Cincinnati Zoo before their move to the Detroit Zoo. Nayembi was transferred to the Detroit Zoo from the Chicago Zoo.

Detroit Zoological Society



Nayembi

“Mshindi is the group’s male. This silverback, whose name means “winner” in Swahili, was born Oct. 17, 1987. He is joined by females Tulivu, meaning “quiet” in Swahili, born May 2, 2004; Bandia, meaning “homemade doll or image” in Swahili, born Sept. 13, 1997; and Nayembi, meaning “to sing” in the Lingala language, born Nov. 16, 2012,” the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) said.

Detroit Zoological Society



Mshindi





“The four new gorillas are already making themselves at home, and they are wonderful additions to the Detroit Zoo,” said Tami Brightrall, associate curator of mammals for the Detroit Zoological Society. “They each have unique personalities, and we can’t wait for our members and guests to get to know them.”

Detroit Zoological Society



Bandia

The one male and three female gorillas will be the first to occupy the habitat since July 2023. The 4-acre Great Apes of Harambee habitat is also home to 13 chimpanzees.

In 2023, “the Zoo said goodbye to Chipua, Kongo-Mbeli and Pendeka, three half-brother gorillas who called the Detroit Zoo home for two decades. The brothers moved to the Cincinnati Zoo in summer 2023 on an SSP recommendation. After the previous gorillas left the Detroit Zoo, the habitat underwent a series of improvements in anticipation of the new group’s arrival,” DZS said.

“These enhancements create a safe and enriching environment – contributing to the gorillas’ overall well-being and supporting the Zoo’s mission of creating meaningful connections between people, animals and the natural world so all can thrive.”

September 2 to 3, the Detroit Zoo will host a welcome party for Mshindi, Tulivu, Bandia and Nayembi.

“Guests who visit the Zoo on those days will learn more about the new arrivals from the animal care team that works with them every day. Habitat chats and special animal enrichments will be scheduled for 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. each day of the celebration,” DZS said.

For more information about hours, prices, and more, call (248) 541-5717 or visit detroitzoo.org.