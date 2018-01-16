The Doll Hospital & Toy Soldier Shop closing in metro Detroit after 70 years

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A mainstay in the metro Detroit community for seventy years, Doy Hospital and Toy Soldier Shop in Berkley is closing its doors.

The store writing on Facebook last night:

This is a place beloved by many who used it not only to restore their toys, but also to purchase unique, specialty items.

The store will have a liquidation sale beginning this Thursday at 10 a.m.