The Doll Hospital & Toy Soldier Shop closing in metro Detroit after 70 years

Doll Hospital & Toy Soldier Shop in Berkley closing after 70 years in community.
BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) - A mainstay in the metro Detroit community for seventy years, Doy Hospital and Toy Soldier Shop in Berkley is closing its doors.
The store writing on Facebook last night:
This is a place beloved by many who used it not only to restore their toys, but also to purchase unique, specialty items.
The store will have a liquidation sale beginning this Thursday at 10 a.m.
