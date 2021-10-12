Watch
The Fall weather returns this week

Mike Taylor
Posted at 11:44 PM, Oct 11, 2021
October has trended 8 degrees above average for the month, which is on pace to be the warmest October ever. This trend will come to an end this weekend with temps returning to the 60s.

By Friday a strong cold front will arrive bringing a 15 degree drop to Metro Detroit. Usually, when we talk about a drop of this magnitude we expect temps to be chilly - but we've been so warm, this drop will just return us to average.

The temperature trends will remain in the 60s for the days to come with mornings likely in the 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

