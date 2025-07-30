First phase of Trinity Health Oakland's $48 Million emergency department finished, on pace to open in 2027

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The first phase of Trinity Health's $48 million emergency department has been completed, with the new department still on pace to open in 2027.

There are still three phases to go in construction, with ground being broken on Square Lake Road along Woodward Avenue last summer. This first phase included new patient bays, nursing stations, and an expanded employee locker room with private lockers, restrooms, and showers.

Phase Two is now underway, with the hospital working to build new corridors and trauma bays. A representative for Trinity Health tells us there's also a focus on improving the ambulance entrance and triage area, to see more patients and provide them with better care.

“Entering a new phase of this project represents a major milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care,” said Fabian Fregoli, M.D., chief medical officer and president of Trinity Health Oakland. “This investment reinforces our promise to the communities we serve, which is to consistently provide high-quality emergency care as quickly and compassionately as we can.”

The third and fourth phases are set to start next year, with the hospital adding a behaviorial health unit and a space for care focused on children.

Community donors have covered more than half the costs for this project. If you're interested in contributing, you can do so at this link.