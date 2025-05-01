The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery set to open on June 10

FRANKLIN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery, the newest venture from Jay Farner, will officially open to the public on June 10.

It's located in a historic 1848 carriage house on Franklin Rd., and has undergone extensive renovations to the structure.

Restaurant leaders say The Franklin will blend the aesthetic of Charleston with the ambiance of Napa.

The restaurant will be led by Executive Chef Nick Geftos, along with Gerti Begaj overseeing the hospitality program, the team that is also behind BESA Detroit.

“The Franklin offers an inviting dining experience that goes beyond seafood,” Geftos said in a statement. “While fresh seafood like our raw oyster bar is a highlight, the menu also features premium steaks, pasta, burgers, expertly crafted dishes and an elevated weekend brunch, ensuring a well-rounded selection for all guests.”

The Franklin/Espresso Public Relations

“Our team has thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the Historic District Commission throughout this process,” said Nicole McGrail, the chief marketing officer at Thyme and Place and the head of design for The Franklin. “From the local merchants and business owners to the fire department, engineers, and so many others, the support and collaboration have been incredible. This project has truly been a community effort, and we are ready to bring a welcoming, beautifully designed space to Franklin that honors the village’s historic charm while introducing a fresh and inviting dining experience.”

The Franklin will have a series of soft openings in the coming weeks so the staff can get acclimated before the official public debut on June 10.

The Franklin/Espresso Public Relations

Farner, the former head of Rocket Mortgage and now managing partner of Ronin Capital Partners, bought the property last year. McGrail led the design through Thyme and Place Hospitality, which is a newly formed division of Ronin.

Thyme and Place will also launch Polly's, a cafe directly next door to The Franklin. Polly's will have an outdoor back patio that is shared with The Franklin.

“Polly’s will offer a wide selection of pastries, hearty sandwiches, crisp salads, savory charcuterie, and treats, all complemented by freshly brewed coffee. And with rich, handcrafted ice cream ideal for summer, it’s a refreshing destination for warm summer days," McGrail said in a statement. Whether you're grabbing a quick bite or lingering over a relaxing cup of espresso, Polly’s will provide a wonderful setting for getting energized, recharged, or simply taking a break.”