The future of television is here in Detroit: Experience NEXTGEN TV on WXYZ & WMYD

The future of television is right here in Detroit — and this new technology is being broadcast on WXYZ-TV Channel 7 and WMYD TV20.

We were proud to be among the first stations in the country last year to be a part of this new standard in interactive television and information sharing, improving how we deliver content to you whether you're at home or on the move.

NEXTGEN TV, which is also called ATSC 3.0, is the third generation of digital TV technology. With it, viewers can experience sharper video with brilliant color, movie-theater quality sound and so much more. From watching television as you shop online to the ability to get fast software upgrades in your vehicle, this technology has a lot to offer. NEXTGEN TV is free and comes with a stronger signal, tailor-made focused content, advertising & data delivery, 4K quality, and immersive audio.

“It’s really exciting because of all the different features,” said Ray Thurber, E.W. Scripps Vice President of Engineering.

Through the merging of over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, Steve Multer, a NEXTGEN TV expert, said “local stations can personalize their news, sports, or live events or shows using interactive features.”

NEXTGEN TV means viewers get the content that's most relevant to them.

In order to experience this new technology, viewers can look for televisions with NEXTGEN TV already built in. There are currently television sets from LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony that have NEXTGEN TV. An antenna and internet connection is recommended for access to the full range of capabilities of the new system. Those who have purchased a TV recently will also soon be able to buy a set top tuner to utilize the technology.

When you shop for a TV, ask "Does it have an ATSC 3.0 tuner or NEXTGEN tuner?"

New televisions equipped with the technology can even allow you to choose what sports you watch based on your favorite announcer.

“What we air, 24/7 you’ll be able to watch on a mobile device,” said Kirk Allen, WXYZ-TV Director of Engineering. “Scripps has offered up our transmitter and hardware to usher this forward.”

WMYD TV20 was the first Detroit television station to offer this service, and now we’ve partnered with other stations in the market to share their content.

“It really is an update that was needed for broadcasters to continue to serve the communities they are in,” said Thurber.

The E.W. Scripps Company, the parent company of WXYZ-TV, has continued to support this technology as a way of improving the quality of life for millions of people.

