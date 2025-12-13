The Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

The annual Geminid meteor shower peaks this weekend and one night looks more favorable than the other for viewing this celestial event. One favoring factor is the moon will only be about 30% full during the meteor shower, creating less moonlight to compete with the shooting stars.

This brightest and best meteor shower of the year occurs every December as Earth passes through debris from 3200 Phaethon, which is an unusual asteroid. Most meteor showers come from comets. However, 3200 Phaethon brightens and forms a tail near the sun, which mimics a comet.

This yearly meteor shower obtains its name from its radiant point, a point in the sky which all meteor showers appear to radiate, the constellation Gemini. From this constellation, meteors appear to streak across the night sky.

Peak meteor activity is expected tonight and Sunday night (Dec. 13 and 14). Stargazers could see 120-150 meteors streak across the sky per hour under perfect conditions. However, a more typical rate to about 40 to 50 shooting stars per hour. These meteors travel around 21 miles per second giving off a yellow appearance.

WXYZ The Annual Geminid Meteor Shower

The forecast in Metro Detroit looks more favorable tonight (Saturday) as clouds will decrease overnight. The best viewing time happens between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. when clouds cover will decrease from 50% at the start of prime viewing to around 20-25% by

2 a.m.

