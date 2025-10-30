The Heights Urgent Care hosts free Trunk-or-Treat event that included physicals

DEARBORN HEIGHGTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Heights Urgent Care in Dearborn Heights turned Halloween fun into a night of giving on Wednesday, hosting their annual Trunk-or-Treat celebration.

This year, it was about more than costumes and candy. Families walked away with free food, drinks and even free physicals — all while learning about staying healthy during flu season.

Doctors, nurses and medical assistants spent the evening connecting with the community — offering health tips and spreading awareness about chronic conditions that often go unchecked.

Nearly 2,000 showed up Wednesday night, enjoying pizza, cotton candy and plenty of treats — all thanks to a team dedicated to keeping Dearborn Heights healthy and happy.

