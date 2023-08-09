Watch Now
News

Actions

The Henry Ford announces 2023 Hallowe’en at Greenfield Village; Tickets for members go on sale Aug. 30

Greenfield village Henry ford
WXYZ
Greenfield village Henry ford
Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 11:33:12-04

(WXYZ) — The Henry Ford’s Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village kicks off in October with activities for the whole family!

The 16-day event will feature family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy and will also have dining packages for purchase. The Hallowe’en Express train is also back by popular demand, promising to take riders through Greenfield Village.

Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village will include harvest markets, and 18th and 19th century-themed activities such as wool dyeing, cooking demonstrations, beer brewing and Hallowe’en yard games.

Tickets go on sale for Henry Ford members on August 30, starting at $23. Public tickets go on sale September 6. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV