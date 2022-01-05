Watch
The Henry Ford gives details on the new exhibits you can experience in 2022

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
The Henry Ford Museum Clock Tower, shown on Thursday, July 29, 2010 is a replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. <br/><br/>
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 05, 2022
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Henry Ford has announced the different experiences you can have during 2022.

Starting Feb. 19, there will be a limited-engagement exhibit called Apollo When We Went to the Moon. According to a press release, this exhibit will feature "100 objects and artifacts from the archives of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center." This limited experience will allow visitors to explore how the space race influenced and inspired our country. The last day for the Apollo When We Went to the Moon exhibit is May 8, 2022.

Following Apollo When We Went to the Moon, The Henry Ford will have an exhibit dedicated to heroes and villains of Disney. Starting June 25, more than 70 costumes will be a part of the Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume experience. Visitors can experience the thought process of Disney characters and how an idea on paper comes to life.

These limited-engagement exhibitions are free with membership or ticket purchase to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Along with the temporary exhibits, The Henry Ford is excited to announce a new permanent exhibition to their museum. According to their press release, the museum will be highlight Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments. The exhibit is projected to be open around the 2022 holiday season. The Henry Ford states they "acquired the 6,600-piece collection in 2019."

To keep up to date with the different events The Henry Ford will be hosting, follow them on social media @thehenryford.

