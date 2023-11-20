The historic Karls Cabin restaurant is set to reopen on Nov. 29

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — After serving the Plymouth/Salem Township community for 42 years, the historic Karl's Cabin restaurant has announced it will reopen on November 29.

In an email Monday, Karl’s Cabin co-owner Peter Poulos said, “During these past nine months, the resilience and dedication of the Karl's Cabin team have been unwavering, moving past a heart-wrenching event to now a time of excitement and celebration as we greatly anticipate serving the community again, and sharing in the restaurant's renewed splendor.”

The popular restaurant has been closed since the February 15 fire that damaged a portion of the back of the building along with smoke and water damage to the dining area.

Upon reopening, the restaurant will feature an updated interior and new menu options along with traditional favorites.

“It seems fitting that we are able to re-open during the holidays during a time of family and friends gathering together,” Poulos said.

Karls Cabin will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from noon to 9:00 p.m on Sundays.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 734-455-8450 during normal business hours or via Resy or at karlscabin.com.

Karls Cabin is locate at 6005 Gotfredson Road in Plymouth.

