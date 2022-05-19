The Hub Stadium in Novi opens with curling lanes, football bowling, axe throwing and more

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — HUB Stadium has opened its second location in metro Detroit and added another activity.

The location in Novi is similar to the original spot in Auburn Hills, and is located 44325 W 12 Mile Rd #H-160 in the Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk.

There are 22 axe throwing stalls – 17 regular axe and five big axe – eight football bowling lanes, six private event rooms and more.

On top of that, the 70,000 square foot space includes a state-of-the-art curling complex with six curling sheets.

The axe throwing lanes also have interactive axe-throwing kiosks that project various games on the board with real-time scores.

A new restaurant concept called The Concession Stand is also open.

It features an expansive beer and wine list, craft cocktails and a travel-influenced menu with fire-enhanced cooking.

During grand opening week from May 23-27, The Hub Stadium will also be donating a portion of their proceeds from entertainment bookings to Novi Athletic Boosters

For more information and to book, visit https://novi.thehubstadium.com/.