'The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle' experience coming to Detroit this winter

(WXYZ) — "The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" experience is coming to Detroit this winter, produced by the same people behind the Original Immersive Van Gogh.

The Immersive Nutcracker will open to the public at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Detroit starting on Nov. 19, and tickets go on sale starting Aug. 26.

The show is perfect for a family outing with a 30-minute immersive experience showing people the art of ballet and the storytelling along with it, featuring characters and footage of professional dancers.

In all, there are more than 500,000 cubic feet or projections with over 1 million video frames.

“Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story,” says Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. “This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story’s ballet roots.”

Tickets start at $29.99 with family packs 10% off per ticket in bundles of four tickets or more.