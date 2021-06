DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Jurassic Quest drive-thru is back open and it will begin operating every Wednesday through Sunday up until July. A new audio tour will be debuted this weekend.

The Jurassic Quest is the biggest dino event in the nation with more than 70 life-sized dinosaurs on display.

Visitors will have the chance to choose from three audios for their drive-thru experiences and tickets must be purchased online prior to arriving.