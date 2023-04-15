The Kevin Wolff Band: From construction in Jackson County to country music in Nashville

JACKSON, Mich. — Born and raised in Jackson, Michigan, Kevin Wolff is a construction worker by day and self-taught country music star by night.

"I grew up in a Pentecostal church, where it was kid of just massive gospel music," Wolff said.

He admired the drummers at the church, and said he wanted to be just like them. So, he taught himself drums, guitar and three other instruments. Then he started writing country music. It snowballed from there.

"Our first round in Nashville...I got a referral, basically, to Smith Curry. He's worked with Jason Aldean, Taylor Swift—you know, just massive names—Miranda Lambert," Wolff said. "I wrote 'Our Hometown.' I wrote 'Let Her Go.'"

"This past year, just, going down to Nashville a couple different times and recording. I'm just so proud of him," Bob Bruton, who is like a father to Wolff, said.

Wolff's future wife Karyssa Shiery met Wolff at one of his shows. She said his energy and the heart behind the music drew her to him. That, too, snowballed from there.

"Last summer, me, Kevin and Phil spent almost every weekend driving three hours away to shows," Shiery said.

Phil Marteney is the band's drummer.

"I've been playing for years, and I can honestly say, I have not had as much fun performing as I do now with Kevin," Marteney said.

Their next show in Jackson is on April 22 in the Atrium Ballroom.

"We're doing a complete, 100% full band, unplugged session," Wolff said.

The Kevin Wolff Band's singles can be found on iTunes now, but they're drumming up something even bigger.

"April 28, we are releasing the full EP of 'Our Hometown,' Wolff said. "We're going back to Nashville I believe at the end of August, early September hopefully."

While in Nashville, they hope to complete their first album.