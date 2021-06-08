The largest splash pad in Michigan is in metro Detroit and taking reservations

For those looking to beat the heat this summer, the largest splash pad in Michigan is right here in metro Detroit.

Lily Pad Springs, located at 6200 Farmington Rd. in West Bloomfield, features more than 5,500 square feet, more than 50 play features and four water slides.

There's also a 2,400 square foot climbable structure.

There are three sessions held every day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city is urging people to pre-buy tickets, which is available until noon the day before your visit.

The cost is $4 per resident and $6 for non-residents

For more information, click here

