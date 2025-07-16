Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The last sunset after 9 p.m. is July 23; here's how much daylight we're losing each month

LAKE MICHIGAN SUNSET
JOHN L. RUSSELL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob and Jackie Ryan of Manistee and Grand Rapids, Mich., walk on the North Manistee Lighthouse pier in Manistee, Mich., Thursday, April 27, 2006, watching the sun set over Lake Michigan. Clear evenings are perfect for a walk, according to the couple, who take every opportunity to enjoy the beauty of northern Michigan at their second home. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)
With the calendar flipping to July, the days are getting shorter and we're approaching fall.

For those who are tired of the hot weather, fall will bring a reprieve from the strong sun and humidity – hopefully.

Sunset is getting earlier every day, and the last sunset at 9 p.m. or after will be on Wednesday, July 23. After that, we're at sunsets after 8 p.m. through early September.

We also start losing more than two minutes of daylight per day on July 28. The first sunset before 8 p.m. will take place on Sept. 5 for Detroit, and the last day with 12 hours of daylight is Sept. 25.

Here's how much sunlight we lose each month through the fall.

  • July - 45:02
  • August - 1:15:29
  • September - 1:21:31
  • October - 1:21:41

Daylight Saving Time officially ends on Sunday, Nov. 2 and that's when we'll fall back. On that day, the sunset will be at 5:23 p.m.

