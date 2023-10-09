The Lingenfelter Collection hosting Charity Fall Open House on Saturday

Do you love cars? Then you'll love The Lingenfelter Collection from Ken Lingenfelter. At 15,000 square feet, the warehouse in Brighton is a car enthusiast's dream.

You can get inside The Lingenfelter Collection during its annual Fall Charity Open House on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's located at 7819 Lochlin Dr. in Brighton, and at-will donations are accepted at the door with all proceeds benefiting The Pink Fund.

From the rarest, 1954 Duntov Mule to the newest exotic, 2023 Ferrari Roma Lingenfelter, says it took him ten years to build this place of nearly 200 cars.

Annual open houses are the only time the car collection is open to the public. Ken says the proceeds from the Fall event go to the Pink Fund, while the donations from the Spring event go to the American Cancer Society.

Since the inception of the open houses, Ken says he has been able to donate over half a million dollars. An amount Anna Montayne from the American Cancer Society Michigan says is greatly appreciated.

You can learn more about the Fall Charity Open House on The Lingenfelter Collection website.