The Lingenfelter Collection hosting toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 7 benefitting Toys for Tots

A car lover's dream! Get a rare view of The Lingenfelter Collection.
Posted

Ken Lingenfelter will open up The Lingenfelter Collection for its holiday toy drive and open house on Saturday, Dec. 7.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., people can visit The Lingenfelter Collection's 15,000-square-foot warehouse stocked with incredible cars.

WATCH BELOW: Cruising Woodward with Ken Lingenfelter during the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., people can visit The Lingenfelter Collection's 15,000-square-foot warehouse stocked with incredible cars.

Annual open houses are the only time the car collection is open to the public, with proceeds supporting charities. People can visit by donating a toy at the door.

There will also be pictures with Santa and refreshments.

