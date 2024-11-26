The Lingenfelter Collection hosting toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 7 benefitting Toys for Tots

Ken Lingenfelter will open up The Lingenfelter Collection for its holiday toy drive and open house on Saturday, Dec. 7.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., people can visit The Lingenfelter Collection's 15,000-square-foot warehouse stocked with incredible cars.

WATCH BELOW: Cruising Woodward with Ken Lingenfelter during the 2024 Woodward Dream Cruise

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., people can visit The Lingenfelter Collection's 15,000-square-foot warehouse stocked with incredible cars.

Annual open houses are the only time the car collection is open to the public, with proceeds supporting charities. People can visit by donating a toy at the door.

There will also be pictures with Santa and refreshments.