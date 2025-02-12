The Lumineers to play concert at Comerica Park this September

The Lumineers are coming to Detroit as part of their "Automatic 2025 World Tour," the band announced on Wednesday.

According to The Lumineers, they will play Comerica Park on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. with special guests The Backseat Lovers and Chance Peña.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster, 313 Presents or at the 313 Presents box offices.

Presale tickets will be available for Amex cardholders and fans can also sign up for artist presales.

The tour celebrates the band's new album, "Automatic," which will come out on Feb. 14.