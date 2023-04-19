The Mall at Partridge Creek evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A bomb threat caused The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township to be evacuated Wednesday, mall officials said.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the mall on Hall Road near Garfield Road.

Clinton Township police say they were told someone called the Sephora store claiming that a bomb was placed inside the store.

Staff at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital offered their explosives detection K-9 and handler to assist at the scene. After extensively searching, police said no explosive devices were found.

The mall was cleared and no one was injured, police said.

The Clinton Township Fire Department and Partridge Creek security assisted at the scene.

Police are still investigating the threat. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7839, using reference case number 23-15638.