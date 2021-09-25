The MRA voluntarily recalled more than one dozen marijuana products due to contamination

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) is voluntarily recalling more than a dozen marijuana products.
According to the MRA, several batches of marijuana were run through the mechanical trimmer of Michigan Medical Marijuana, LLC (AU-G-B-000128) DBA Glo prior to retesting for microbial failures.
The mechanical trimmer used was contaminated with banned chemical residues Bifenthrin and Chlorfenapyr.
The below packages of bud, pre-packaged buds, and pre-rolls were all compromised due to the contamination.
All recalled products will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana business that sold the marijuana product as well as tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.
Recalled products are listed below with the location and dates of sale.
Mint Cannabis
This recall affects the following products sold from Mint Cannabis – License AU-R-000311 – located at 730 E. Cork Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49001:
- Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000906
- Flower | Wedding Cake (IH) | 3.5g
- Sold between August 25, 2021 and September 1, 2021
- Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000907
- Flower | Wedding Cake (IH) | 1g
- Sold between August 25, 2021 and September 1, 2021
- Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000921
- Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | 3.5g
- Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021
- Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000922
- Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | 1g
- Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021
- Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000923
- Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | .7g Preroll
- Sold between August 25, 2021 and August 31, 2021
Authentic 231
This recall affects the following products sold from Authentic 231 – License AU-R-000333 – located at 74 Arthur St., Manistee, MI 49660:
- Package # 1A405030001737D000000933
- Pina Grande – 3.5g
- Sold between August 27, 2021 and August 31, 2021
- Package # 1A405030001737D000000934
- Pina Grande – 1g
- Sold between August 26, 2021 and August 31, 2021
- Package # 1A405030001737D000000951
- Forbidden Fruit – 3.5g
- Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021
- Package # 1A405030001737D000000952
- Forbidden Fruit – 1g
- Sold between August 26, 2021 and August 31, 2021
Fluresh
This recall affects the following products sold from Fluresh, LLC – License AU-R-000319 – located at 1213 Phillips Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI 49507:
- Package # 1A40503000101D1000001155
- Forbidden Fruit 3.5g
- Sold between August 22, 2021 and September 1, 2021
The Woods Cheboygan
This recall affects the following products sold from The Woods Cheboygan – License AU-R-000328 – located at 123 E. State Street, Cheboygan, MI 49721:
- Package # 1A40503000122A1000000581
- Pina Grande Bud
- Sold between August 22, 2021 and August 24, 2021
- Package # 1A40503000122A1000000582
- Pina Grande Bud
- Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 21, 2021
- Package # 1A40503000122A1000000583
- Pina Grande Bud
- Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 29, 2021
- Package # 1A40503000122A1000000584
- Pina Grande Bud
- Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 29, 2021
Consumers who have these products in their possession should return them to the marijuana retailer where they were purchased for proper disposal.
Consumers who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician.