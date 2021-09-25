The MRA voluntarily recalled more than one dozen marijuana products due to contamination

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) is voluntarily recalling more than a dozen marijuana products.

According to the MRA, several batches of marijuana were run through the mechanical trimmer of Michigan Medical Marijuana, LLC (AU-G-B-000128) DBA Glo prior to retesting for microbial failures.

The mechanical trimmer used was contaminated with banned chemical residues Bifenthrin and Chlorfenapyr.

The below packages of bud, pre-packaged buds, and pre-rolls were all compromised due to the contamination.

All recalled products will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana business that sold the marijuana product as well as tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.

Recalled products are listed below with the location and dates of sale.

Mint Cannabis

This recall affects the following products sold from Mint Cannabis – License AU-R-000311 – located at 730 E. Cork Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49001:



Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000906 Flower | Wedding Cake (IH) | 3.5g Sold between August 25, 2021 and September 1, 2021



Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000907 Flower | Wedding Cake (IH) | 1g Sold between August 25, 2021 and September 1, 2021

Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000921 Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | 3.5g Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021

Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000922 Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | 1g Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021

Package # 1A405030000FDE9000000923 Flower | Forbidden Fruit (H) | .7g Preroll Sold between August 25, 2021 and August 31, 2021



Authentic 231

This recall affects the following products sold from Authentic 231 – License AU-R-000333 – located at 74 Arthur St., Manistee, MI 49660:



Package # 1A405030001737D000000933 Pina Grande – 3.5g Sold between August 27, 2021 and August 31, 2021

Package # 1A405030001737D000000934 Pina Grande – 1g Sold between August 26, 2021 and August 31, 2021

Package # 1A405030001737D000000951 Forbidden Fruit – 3.5g Sold between August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021

Package # 1A405030001737D000000952 Forbidden Fruit – 1g Sold between August 26, 2021 and August 31, 2021



Fluresh

This recall affects the following products sold from Fluresh, LLC – License AU-R-000319 – located at 1213 Phillips Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI 49507:



Package # 1A40503000101D1000001155 Forbidden Fruit 3.5g Sold between August 22, 2021 and September 1, 2021



The Woods Cheboygan

This recall affects the following products sold from The Woods Cheboygan – License AU-R-000328 – located at 123 E. State Street, Cheboygan, MI 49721:



Package # 1A40503000122A1000000581 Pina Grande Bud Sold between August 22, 2021 and August 24, 2021

Package # 1A40503000122A1000000582 Pina Grande Bud Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 21, 2021

Package # 1A40503000122A1000000583 Pina Grande Bud Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 29, 2021

Package # 1A40503000122A1000000584 Pina Grande Bud Sold between August 16, 2021 and August 29, 2021



Consumers who have these products in their possession should return them to the marijuana retailer where they were purchased for proper disposal.

Consumers who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician.