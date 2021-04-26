Watch
'The Neighborhood Association' in Detroit's district 2 is prided on community unity

District Two
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JULY 19: A view of Downtown Detroit looking south on Woodward Avenue is shown July 19, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit's emergency manager Kevin Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy July 18, 2013 making Detroit the largest city to file for bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:08 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 16:08:15-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s just six streets off the Lodge Freeway. It’s a small community but it is mighty!

It sits inside District Number 2 in Detroit. The people who live there are so proud of the strides they’re making to move their corner of the city forward, and they hope it catches on.

"I just think that one of the biggest assets Detroit has are their people," said Kim Tandy, District 2 manager. "I am so proud this is a neighborhood I was born and raised in."

"The Neighborhood Association" is the actual name of the group because it's not a block. There are four blocks, and it has six streets with 98 houses included in the association. Also, 15 businesses.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom introduces us to The Neighborhood Association in this week's Getting To Know The Neighborhood.

