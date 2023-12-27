The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over the use of its stories to train chatbots

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft, trying to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.

In the federal suit filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, the Times said OpenAI and Microsoft are advancing their technology through the "unlawful use of The Times's work to create artificial intelligence products that compete with it" and "threatens The Times's ability to provide that service."

OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.