The Peacock Room boutique expanding in Detroit's New Center & Midtown

Rachel Lutz, the founder of a popular Detroit boutique shop called The Peacock Room, announced she is expanding the brand in two buildings.

According to Lutz, her other stores, Yama and Frida Boutiques, will be absorbed under The Peacock Room nameplate, and the expansion will begin gradually during the holidays and is expected to be complete by the spring.

She opened her first store in 2011 in the historic Park Shelton building in Midtown Detroit after she said she saw a decline in customer service and lmiited sizes for women.

With the expansion, Lutz will devote all 7,800 square feet of retail space across the two locations to The Peacock Room brand while continuing to highlight women's apparel from sizes 0-22, as well as accessories, jewelry, gifts and more.

“Frankly, The Peacock Room needed more room. Our demand for dresses continues to climb as customers aren’t finding what they need online or in cookie-cutter department stores. This will streamline our operations more efficiently, and our Yama and Frida customers will still find their aesthetic within our shops, just now under The Peacock Room name," Lutz said in a statement.

Frida, inside the Park Shelton, will the home for The Peacock Room's daytime looks with the interior lobby store expanding its selection of cocktail and formal attire.

At the Fisher Building, the Yama space across from the theatre will transition to The Peacock Room home and gift gallery and seasonal specials, while the Fisher flagship store will focus on apparel and accessories.

Lutz said the expansion also allowed her to add five new staff positions to bring the total number of employees to 20.

"The idea of this expansion has inspired me to hunt harder for the most interesting and unique finds for Detroit’s holiday shoppers. Combine that with our modern example of exceptional department store service, and The Peacock Room will continue to deliver the unexpected," Lutz said.

