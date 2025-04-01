'The Queens' Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight & Stephanie Mills coming to Detroit for show

Four legends – one stage. That's how "The Queens!" tour is being billed as it comes to Detroit this fall.

According to 313 Presents, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills will unite for a tour that celebrates their decades of hit music and memories.

The four legends will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

“Sharing the stage with my amazing sisters is an absolute honor,” Khan said in a statement. “Music is about connection, and this will be a celebration of the joy, power, and love that it brings to us all.”

“I am so excited to join these icons, who I call sisters, on this tour! It's going to be something special. And I can't wait to see everyone there,” LaBelle added in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to be touring with the best sisters a woman could be blessed with. We will come together in support of one another and in harmony at a time when love is most needed. Kicking it off in my hometown of Las Vegas makes it even more special,” Knight said.

“I’m excited to tour with my beautiful sisters! Our different styles unite in love, compassion and understanding and it’s important to come together now. Performing with Chaka, Patti, and Gladys for you will be electrifying. We can’t wait to see you,” Mills added.

Tickets go on sale starting April 4 at 10 a.m.