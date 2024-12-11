The Rainbow Connection's annual Toy Drive delivers joy to kids facing illnesses

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 200 Michigan families will be receiving a helping hand this holiday season as The Rainbow Connection's annual Toy Drive kicked off its first day of pickups on Wednesday.

That is a new record number of families for the nonprofit that is bringing smiles to the faces of kids battling life-threatening illnesses with their families' support.

WXYZ

“I’m so honored to be able to do this for the families and I’m so thankful that there are so many people that allow us to make that happen," The Rainbow Connection Executive Director Ingrid Todt said. “When these families pull up and the gratitude and the tears that they share, they’re just so happy to be here and we’re so happy to have them.”

“This means everything to us. This year has been kind of tough for our family," Denise Akridge-Driscoll said. Her family is just one of hundreds that received gifts this year.

Akridge-Driscoll told us that her 4-year-old son Titan was born with a rare chromosome disorder, making day-to-day life difficult.

“I had to stop working at my full-time job,” Akridge-Driscoll said.

She said a toy drive like this one helps her family immensely.

“The money we would normally spend on Christmas items, even for our 17-year-old, now we can put that toward a bill. Right now, we need a roof on our home and so we’re saving so in the spring, we can have our roof replaced," Akridge-Driscoll said.

Lakeyia Jenkins said the toy drive helps her family too.

“I’m not working right now, so it’s very a blessing, definitely," Jenkins said.

She told us that even the parents get gifts and some groceries.

“They do a lot," Jenkins said.