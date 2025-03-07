Watch Now
News

Actions

The REAL ID deadline is 2 months away; here's what to know

State of Michigan new license REAL ID compliant
State of Michigan
State of Michigan new license REAL ID compliant
Posted

(WXYZ) — The deadline for Michigan residents to present a REAL ID-compliant license to fly within the United States is on May 7, and that means people only have two months to update their license.

After many delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government set the REAL ID deadline for May 7, 2025.

In Michigan, you either have to have a gold State of Michigan with a star in it or a gold circle with a star to have a REAL ID-compliant document. The new licenses have the state while the old have the circle.

While you aren't required to convert your license or ID to a REAL ID, you will need to present a REAL ID document when you board a domestic flight in the U.S., enter a military base or nuclear power plant or visit certain federal buildings.

If you have a valid, unexpired Michigan enhanced license or ID, U.S. passport, or DHS Trusted Traveler’s card, you are already REAL ID-compliant.

To convert your license or ID to a REAL ID, you can schedule an appointment at a Michigan Secretary of State office and provide the following documents:

  • Your current Michigan driver’s license or ID.
  • A valid, unexpired U.S. passport, birth certificate, or other proof of legal presence document
  • A certified legal name-change document, if your name is different from what is on your birth certificate.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!