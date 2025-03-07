The REAL ID deadline is 2 months away; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — The deadline for Michigan residents to present a REAL ID-compliant license to fly within the United States is on May 7, and that means people only have two months to update their license.

After many delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government set the REAL ID deadline for May 7, 2025.

In Michigan, you either have to have a gold State of Michigan with a star in it or a gold circle with a star to have a REAL ID-compliant document. The new licenses have the state while the old have the circle.

While you aren't required to convert your license or ID to a REAL ID, you will need to present a REAL ID document when you board a domestic flight in the U.S., enter a military base or nuclear power plant or visit certain federal buildings.

If you have a valid, unexpired Michigan enhanced license or ID, U.S. passport, or DHS Trusted Traveler’s card, you are already REAL ID-compliant.

To convert your license or ID to a REAL ID, you can schedule an appointment at a Michigan Secretary of State office and provide the following documents:

