The Rink at Campus Martius hosting Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate

The Rink at Campus Martius will transform into a romantic destination for Valentine's Day with a special-themed skate.

According to the Downtown Detroit Partnership, The Rink will host a Valentine's Day Sweetheart Skate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14.

It will include mood lighting shining down on the ice in colors of love, feel-goo ballads and love songs, a new heart installation for photos and ore.

“The Rink at Campus Martius Park has long been regarded as one of the most romantic places to spend Valentine’s Day in the D,” said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer, Downtown Detroit Partnership. “With picturesque views of the Detroit skyline and trees wrapped in thousands of illuminating lights, the scene is set for sweethearts to glide hand-in-hand on the ice while enjoying a beautiful and memorable skating experience.”

Tickets and skate rentals may be purchased on-site at Campus Martius Park or by phone at 313-963-9393.