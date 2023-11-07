The Rink at Campus Martius Park to host opening weekend events, Nov. 18-19

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit has announced the opening of the 2023-2024 season with a weekend celebration November 18 through 19, featuring guest appearances and more.

Reminder: You can watch the Detroit Tree Lighting live during our Light Up The Season special on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. on Channel 7

“Winter in Detroit is a magical experience for both residents and our millions of visitors,” said Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit. “That is why Visit Detroit is proud to continue collaborating with the Downtown Detroit Partnership to support The Rink at Campus Martius Park. Nothing epitomizes the enchantment of Detroit during this season more than skating outside with family and friends.”

The Rink’s opening weekend celebration will be full of unique holiday-themed experiences, including skating with Santa, an ugly sweater party, and a Frozen-themed skate event with Elsa and Olof.

The opening weekend event schedule includes the following:

Skating with Santa Party

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ugly Holiday Sweater Party

Saturday, Nov. 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Frozen Skate

Sunday, Nov. 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For the 2023-2024 season, admission for adults is $12; $9 for seniors 59+ and children 12 and under; and $8 for military and first responders. Skate rental is $6. This year, tickets and skate rentals will be available for presale at DowntownDetroit.org.

The Rink seasonal hours:

The Rink will be open daily through March 3, 2024, including holidays.

Nov. 18 – Dec. 10



Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to midnight

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 11 – Jan. 1



Monday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to midnight

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Christmas Day

Noon to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve

11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Jan. 2 – March 3



Monday – Wednesday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 8:00 p.m.

To learn more about The Rink at Campus Martius Park, head to DowntownDetroit.org.