The 'Rink at Royal Oak' is now open in Downtown Royal Oak!

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the second year, 'The Rink At Royal Oak,' located at Centennial Commons in Downtown Royal Oak is now open to the public.

The 'Rink At Royal Oak' offers ice skating, marshmallow roasting, and hot chocolate now through February 18. To stay warm, outdoor heaters and fire pits will also be available inside the Royal Oak Public Library Warming Center.

“Bordered by Third and Troy Streets, The Rink At Royal Oak will make its comeback to Centennial Commons in Downtown Royal Oak on November 17th, 2023. The Rink features a 60 by 90’ foot skating rink from Ice Rink Events and will feature great music, lighting, special events and offers throughout its three-month run, which ends on Feb 18th, 2024,” said M3 Investment Services, The Rink’s organizer.

Monday through Wednesday, parking near the rink at the 11 mile parking deck is free for the first two hours and .75 cents per hour after.

More than 50 restaurants, stores and entertainment options are also available within walking distance of the rink.

Admission to 'The Rink at Royal Oak' is $10 during weekdays and $12 on weekends. Skate rentals are free on Mondays and $5 every other day.

The 'Rink at Royal Oak' hours of operation



Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

*Hours of operation are subject to change after January 2, 2024. Please check The Rink at Royal Oak's website for more information.

