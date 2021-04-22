The Safe and Secure Project: A hands-on approach to keeping guns out of the hands of kids

(WXYZ) — Cases and stories of kids who have been shot have people across metro Detroit outraged and ready to take action to help protect our children.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom introduces us to two men with a hands-on approach to keeping guns out of the hands of kids.

To get more information and to register for the Safe and Secure Project, visit SafeandSecureProject.com. The website will be active Friday, April 23rd at Noon. You can also send an email to sjohnson@firearmslegal.com.

The event will take place May 12th from 6 pm to 8 pm at:

Uncoiled Firearms and Gun Range

30305 Schoolcraft Rd.

Livonia, MI 48150