Watch
News

Actions

The Safe and Secure Project: A hands-on approach to keeping guns out of the hands of kids

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Scott Olson
Gun-rights supporters hand out rifle magazines at a rally in Vermont
Posted at 5:06 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 17:06:54-04

(WXYZ) — Cases and stories of kids who have been shot have people across metro Detroit outraged and ready to take action to help protect our children.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom introduces us to two men with a hands-on approach to keeping guns out of the hands of kids.

To get more information and to register for the Safe and Secure Project, visit SafeandSecureProject.com. The website will be active Friday, April 23rd at Noon. You can also send an email to sjohnson@firearmslegal.com.

The event will take place May 12th from 6 pm to 8 pm at:

Uncoiled Firearms and Gun Range
30305 Schoolcraft Rd.
Livonia, MI 48150

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!