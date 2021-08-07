The Salvation Army and southeast Michigan Walmart's to donate school supplies to students in need

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit has partnered up with some southeast Michigan Walmart's to collect school supplies for Metro Detroit children.

The fundraiser is called "Stuff the Bus" and runs from August 6 to August 8.

The Salvation Army will provide a list of school supplies for shoppers to choose from as they take care of their back-to-school shopping at participating Walmart locations.

The list includes items such as pencils, backpacks, calculators, erasers, books, and more.

These purchased items will then be dropped off in donation bins outside of that Walmart and all donations will be distributed throughout the community.

Donations can also be online at Salvation Army’s Registry for Good.