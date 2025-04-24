The search is on for Michigan’s 2025 Christmas tree to stand outside Capitol building

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The calendar says April, but that's not stopping state leaders from searching for the next Christmas tree that will stand outside the Capitol building in Lansing.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, which searches for and harvests the state tree, is starting the process.

DTMB says trees over the past 39 years have come from across the state including backyards, public land near highways and forests.

The Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association help bring the tree to Lansing in late October. A tree-lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 21 in downtown Lansing.

Last year’s tree was a 60-foot spruce that was donated by Eagle Township residents Rich and Dorcas Albertson.

To be considered this year, the tree must:



Be a spruce or fir

Stand at least 60 feet tall

Have a maximum crown of 24 feet

Have a trunk diameter no larger than 30 inches

Be easy to access to the road without interference from fire

Be available at no cost

“Selecting the state Christmas tree is one of our team’s favorite projects each year,” said DTMB Director Michelle Lange. “It may feel too early to be talking about the holidays, but with Michigan’s summer quickly approaching, it is an ideal time for Michiganders to seek out the perfect tree. We have to start the search process early to make sure everything is in place for Silver Bells in the City.”

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 18.

To submit a nomination, email your name, phone number, photo of the tree and information about its size and location to christmastree@michigan.gov. Nominations can also be mailed to using the following address:

Christmas Tree Search

Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget

Building Operations Division

P.O. Box 30026

Lansing, MI 48909

