'The show floor is packed.' Detroit Auto Show co-executive director shares what's new this year

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show is back — that's the message from its new co-executive director, who tells me he plans to make this year’s event more hands-on than ever.

"The show's been around for more than a century in some capacity," said Sam Klemet, the new co-executive director of the Detroit Auto Show.

That’s right, since 1899, the Detroit Auto Show has been showcasing the best of all things auto in the Motor City.

Over the decades, the show itself has evolved. Rod Alberts began running it in 1990 when it became the North American International Auto Show, and now, after 34 years, a new co-executive director is stepping up.

"I hope there is an energy felt when you walk into the building; Detroit right now is on fire, we are one of the hottest cities, I would say in the world, and we want to build on that momentum," said Klemet.

Extended interview: Detroit Auto Show co-executive director talks about this year's event plans

As the floor of the 2025 Detroit Auto Show is being built around us, Klemet tells me the show is back to its winter roots with the original name “Detroit Auto Show." But that's not all.

"We’ll have more than 40 different brands represented, you can actually get into these vehicles and ride them — and that is something you can't learn and look at all the specs online, it doesn’t replicate that experience of actually being in the vehicle," he said.

Klemet says that this year’s show will be more hands-on than ever.

"The show floor is packed, there is 70,000 square feet of show floor space, and every inch of it is going to be filled with cars, or activations, so I think that is something that will be very different," he said.

He promises four different tracks, 35 different vehicles people can ride in, a special racing day presented by the Detroit Grand Prix, a strong presence of the Detroit Lions, and activities for kids.

"We have this partnership now with the Michigan Science Center, so if you’re a young kid and you’re interested in the automotive industry, you can build a car," he said.

In 2023, the Detroit Auto Show had an economic impact of $100 million.

It will run January 10 through January 20, an annual tradition for thousands.

"It’s one of those things that you can look back on 10, 15 years later and look at those pictures and say ‘I remember when’ and then you want to bring the next generation here," said Klemet.

The Detroit Auto Show opens to the public on January 11, we’ll see you there.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

