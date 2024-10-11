The Spirit of Detroit restoration is complete. See before-and-after photos

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A restoration project on the Spirit of Detroit is complete after about a month of work. Last month, we reported about the work being done.

The iconic statue in Downtown Detroit was covered up for routine maintenance. Signs outside of the Spirit of Detroit at the time said the sculpture is undergoing a restoration of the bronze and gold leaf and then the re-application of patina.

The statue, which was sculpted by Marshall M. Fredericks in Oslo, was dedicated on Sept. 23, 1956.

According to the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum, when he created Spirit of Detroit, he applied a protective patina to prevent corrosion.

A patina is a natural, or artificially applied, protective layer on metal that protects it from corrosion. However, outdoor exposure can cause the patina to become uneven or damaged over time. During conservation, the sculpture is assessed for structural issues, which are addressed while the patina is off. Repatination restores the protective layer, preventing further corrosion and ensuring the sculpture’s longevity," the website reads.



Every 15 years, maintenance must be performed to clean the bronze and reapply the "green patina."

Museum curators will inspect the statue when it's completely stripped, and a protective screen will be installed to protect the base.

The work is being completed by Restoration Artist Robert Zahorsky.

The website shows the Spirit of Detroit statue from this year with darkened patina. It also shows the expected photo showing the expectation of what it will look like with fresh patina, "keeping in mind the artist's intent."

According to officials, they expect the restoration to be complete by mid-September.