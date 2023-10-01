Watch Now
The Supreme Court's new term starts Monday. Here's what you need to know

Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 9:38 AM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 09:38:36-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems a bit quieter than in recent years as the justices begin a new term.

Major cases await, as they always do. There are challenges to regulatory agencies and efforts to regulate social media platforms.

But nothing comes close to the conservative-driven decisions overturning Roe v. Wade's right to an abortion and expanding gun rights in June 2022, then ending affirmative action in higher education and killing the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan last June.

That could change, if the prosecution of Donald Trump or efforts to keep him off the ballot somehow reach the justices. Ethical issues also are hovering over the court.

