WEST MICHIGAN — This past winter in West Michigan brought rounds of heavy snow, placing us in the 3rd snowiest winter on record. When it snowed, it snowed hard. However, the snaps of cold air remained brief. The Great Lakes did not receive the prolonged below-freezing temperatures that we normally see in West Michigan, resulting in less ice coverage this year.

'The time to fish is now': How the warmer Great Lakes could impact fishing in the future

The bottom line is that our Great Lakes are warmer than they should be ... and this is a trend that we have seen for a few years now.

The fluctuation in temperature in the Great Lakes can mean many things. The warmer water can result in stronger thunderstorms, adjustments in our agriculture, and changes to our fishing industry.

FOX 17's Haleigh Vaughn spoke with Brian Moat, Fish GH Charters Captain, about what he has witnessed on Lake Michigan. Moat has been fishing all of his life and has had his charter boat for the past 12 years. His charter boat is located in Grand Haven, always on search for trout and salmon.

WXMI

When asked about how the lack of ice coverage on the Great Lakes has affected his charter boat fishing, the first thing he mentioned was the strength of recent storms. The additional heat in our atmosphere leads to greater energy and moisture, resulting in longer-lived and stronger thunderstorms.

“What we've seen the most so far is stronger storms, a lot more wind, which creates waves out here on the lake," said Moat. "So, we've had to, in the last couple years, cancel a lot more trips than previous years. As far as fishing, it's still been really good."

In fact, fishing in the Great Lakes has been ideal for most fishermen recently. The warmer water temperatures have resulted in greater biological activity, providing the fish with more food to eat.

WXMI

We spoke with Jay Wesley, the DNR Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator, who specializes in our Great Lakes. He shared, "As the water warms, warm water tends to float towards the surface of a lake or the large water body, and the colder water stays on the bottom. Then, there's this middle area where they actually don't mix. So you get an upper layer where a lot of the biological activity happens and the nutrients stay. And that's where we get a lot of the algae growth and a lot of the zooplankton growth, which feeds young fish and that which also feeds the salmon."

The lack of ice coverage and warmer water temperatures also mean that things are happening sooner than they normally would. According to the DNR, the warmer lake is adjusting the timeline of the growing season, the spawning timeline for fish, and when fish migrate.

“This spring, the salmon are showing up earlier," said Wesley. "So coho salmon were showing up in February, used to be in March, April.”

This is prolonging the fisherman's time to be out on the water, as well. Brian Moat shared that his team and the other charter boats are able to get out on Lake Michigan a few weeks earlier than they normally would.

WXMI

While things are ideal now, a warmer habitat could hurt the salmon, trout, and native fish long term.

Trout and salmon are cold water species. According to Moat, they thrive in water temperatures between 42 to 55 degrees, and that is where they tend to stay. So, when the water temperatures spike, these fish are on the move ... searching for their ideal water temperature.

We asked Moat what it would mean for his business if the water temperatures continued to rise.

"The salmon are going to move out deeper or move farther north in the lake, which can definitely hurt the charter business here on the southern and mid parts of the lake because our fish will disappear," said Moat. "They'll either go way out in the middle of the lake or way north. In running a charter operation, you can't afford the fuel and you don't have the time to make long runs like that."

It's also resulting in more algae growth and invasive species. Michigan's harsh winters normally keep invasive species away, but with our most recent mild winters, they are able to live longer.

"They're a competitor so they may come in and need the same food or habitat requirements as our native fish," said Wesley. "Sometimes they prey upon our natives. Sometimes they bring in new diseases and stuff that our natives aren't or haven't been exposed to.”

WXMI

Since our Great Lakes are so vast and deep, it will take years before we see drastic changes. However, inland lakes, rivers, and streams will see changes on a faster scale because they are more shallow and will heat up faster. For more information about our inland fish and wildlife population, click HERE.

Ultimately, Captain Brian says the priority must be about protecting the lake.

“That's why a lot of us live here ... it's just beautiful. And we don't want to take advantage of it," said Moat. "We want to protect the lake and the fishery, especially."

If you would like to capitalize on the ideal fishing conditions and enjoy our stunning Great Lakes, click HERE for more information about fishing with Fish GH in Grand Haven. While out on their charter boat, you are able to bring home whatever you catch! Fish GH will clean the fish for you, as well.