The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills

Michael Cohen meets with prosecutors investigating Trump's family business, charity
<p>Michael Cohen, former lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Federal Courthouse on August 21, 2018 in New York City. Cohen reached an agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to charges involving bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations</p>
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 12:49:06-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's company and his former longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen have settled a lawsuit over Cohen's claims he was unfairly stuck with big legal bills after getting entangled in investigations into the former president.

Lawyers for the two sides told the judge they had reached a settlement during a video conference Friday in New York, just as Cohen's 2019 lawsuit was slated to go to trial Monday in a state court. Details of the agreement haven't been made public.

Cohen says the matter "has been resolved in a manner satisfactory to all parties." Lawyers for the Trump Organization haven't commented.

