The Weeknd announces concert at Ford Field this May

The Weeknd is coming to Ford Field as part of his "After Hours Til Dawn" stadium tour, with the announcement coinciding with the release of a new album.

The Weeknd's new album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," is the final album of a trilogy that includes "After Hours" from 2020 and "Dawn FM" in 2022.

His tour will play Ford Field on Saturday, May 24 and feature special guests Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.

Artist presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 5 and the general on-sale begins on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m