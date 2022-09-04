Watch Now
The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues

Posted at 12:54 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 12:54:02-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance.

The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song "Can't Feel My Face" before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice.

While onstage, the Weeknd apologized for canceling the show and promised the audience a refund.

The Weeknd went on social media to explain that he's devastated after his "voice went out" during the first song.

His next tour date is scheduled for Sept. 22 in Toronto.

