The White Stripes once again nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

(WXYZ) — Detroit rock band The White Stripes have gotten their second nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the hall announced this week.

The 2025 list of performer nominees came out on Wednesday, and there were 14 bands and singers up for nomination.

Detroit rocker Jack White and drummer Meg White formed The White Stripes in Detroit in 1997 and they reimagined garage rock into the 21st century.

They were originally nominated in 2023 – the first year of their eligibility. To be eligible, bands and artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The band released its first self-titled album in 1999 and re-released "White Blood Cells" in 2002 under a major label. They performed one last time on Late Night with Conan O'Brien before dissolving in 2011.

Other nominees for 2025 include:



Bad Company

The Black Crowes

Mariah Carey

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Billy Idol

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

Maná

Oasis

Outkast

Phish

Soundgarden

The performer inductees will be unveiled in late April.